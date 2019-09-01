Plancorp Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $327,717; Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 52,088 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 61,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.61 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gmt Capital invested in 470,346 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Paragon Capital Ltd owns 6,528 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Greenhaven Assocs stated it has 9.35M shares. Conning holds 0.01% or 5,418 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 22.75M are owned by Blackrock. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 28 shares. 42,613 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Company. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,654 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co reported 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Stanley stated it has 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Keybank Association Oh owns 6,688 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "LMC Announces Start of Leasing at 17th & Broadway Apartments – PRNewswire" on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Do Lennar's (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq" on August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $408.37M for 9.66 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.