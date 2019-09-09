Plancorp Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Raised Holding by $1.22 Million

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 110,189 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 101,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,769 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv accumulated 868,612 shares. Bouchey Gp stated it has 4,483 shares. Kanawha Management Limited Company holds 146,774 shares. 204,004 are owned by Palladium. West Coast Financial Limited Liability owns 9,171 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 50,440 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 2.15M shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has 18,517 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cape Ann Retail Bank owns 2.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,566 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation reported 920,850 shares. National Pension Service holds 1.32% or 2.46 million shares. California-based Brouwer Janachowski Limited has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Karp Cap Mgmt stated it has 8,108 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 12,700 shares to 11,040 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 17,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,072 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.