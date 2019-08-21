Plancorp Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Night Owl Capital Management Lowered Costar Group (CSGP) Position By $3.99 Million

Plancorp Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 12.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Plancorp Llc acquired 2,801 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Plancorp Llc holds 25,623 shares with $3.02M value, up from 22,822 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 7.77 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased Costar Group (CSGP) stake by 50.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,563 shares as Costar Group (CSGP)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Night Owl Capital Management Llc holds 8,419 shares with $3.93 million value, down from 16,982 last quarter. Costar Group now has $22.81B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $9.57 during the last trading session, reaching $624.04. About 42,161 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.34% above currents $138.73 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $16300 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton Company Ma has invested 1.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chase Counsel holds 44,506 shares. Lyons Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.31M were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd. 251,824 were accumulated by Meritage Mgmt. Karp Management Corporation holds 1.02% or 24,223 shares. Sands Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Company invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.51% stake. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 3.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 335,433 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 323,490 shares. S R Schill Associate reported 17,238 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 365,983 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 9.41M shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 2.58% stake.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 69.65 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 1,035 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% or 8,944 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Group Lc has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Pitcairn owns 1,630 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 636 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp accumulated 8 shares. Moreover, Cibc World has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 961 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability has 1.08% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 5,343 shares. Captrust Financial reported 618 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 78,616 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp. Cls Invs Ltd Llc reported 1,380 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

