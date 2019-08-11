Plancorp Upped Its Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holding; As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Shares Declined, Holder Private Ocean Decreased Its Stake by $1.58 Million

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 540,201 shares traded or 25.18% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 260,504 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4.