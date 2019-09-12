Plancorp Upped By $367,668 Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) Last Week

Plancorp Llc increased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Plancorp Llc acquired 13,131 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Plancorp Llc holds 26,262 shares with $745,000 value, up from 13,131 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $29.54B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.26. About 4.91 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17

Among 3 analysts covering Sophos Group Plc (LON:SOPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sophos Group Plc has GBX 490 highest and GBX 300 lowest target. GBX 456.67’s average target is 14.31% above currents GBX 399.5 stock price. Sophos Group Plc had 22 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of SOPH in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 4, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by JP Morgan. The stock of Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 16. JP Morgan maintained Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) rating on Monday, July 15. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 490 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) rating on Thursday, March 14. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and GBX 300 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 15 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 17. See Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) latest ratings:

Among 7 analysts covering Williams Co (NYSE:WMB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Williams Co has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.14’s average target is 24.24% above currents $24.26 stock price. Williams Co had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of WMB in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. JP Morgan maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Financial holds 29,497 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,179 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt holds 1.25% or 357,133 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.93% or 3.56 million shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 45,706 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 174,077 shares. Beach Invest Management Llc holds 17,360 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Verity Verity invested 0.23% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hamlin Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.54M shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 88,440 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 1,810 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 260,590 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Williams Companies’ (WMB) CEO Alan Armstrong on Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Plancorp Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,594 shares to 10,332 valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 4,079 shares and now owns 1,984 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company has market cap of 1.95 billion GBP. The firm offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product. It has a 73.98 P/E ratio. It also provides Endpoint Protection, a security solution for users and data; Intercept X, an endpoint security solution; Sophos Mobile, an enterprise mobility management solution; SafeGuard Encryption solution; Server Protection solution; Sophos Home, a protection solution for home computers; and Sophos Central, a synchronized security management solution.

The stock increased 1.91% or GBX 7.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 399.5. About 913,919 shares traded. Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.