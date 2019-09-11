Plancorp Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Position by $370,440; Stock Value Rose; Itron (ITRI) Stock Price Rose While Marcato Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $19.73 Million

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 123,651 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc analyzed 1,960 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $958.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 31.78M shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $25.27M for 27.01 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 27,284 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Neuberger Berman Lc invested in 1.16M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt holds 7,639 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 6,572 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 22,817 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 98 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Dubuque Bancshares Communication reported 990 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Co stated it has 162,373 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amg Funds Ltd Llc has 0.33% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 7,158 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ledyard Natl Bank stated it has 7,055 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 96,179 shares to 104,387 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 19.14 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt has invested 6.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hussman Strategic Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Cutler Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 6,150 shares. Moreover, Community Financial Grp Ltd Company has 2.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,456 shares. Condor Management accumulated 50,374 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Comm reported 48,773 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 240,477 shares. 82,288 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. At National Bank & Trust owns 30,083 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 4.36M shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Sageworth has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Diligent Ltd Liability Co has 3.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,939 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc reported 2.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alesco Advisors Limited Company holds 5,372 shares.