Plancorp Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding by $370,440; Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lifted Position in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by $1.19 Million as Shares Declined

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61M, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 9.32 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 20,827 shares to 39,322 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 96,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) by 13,547 shares to 256,575 shares, valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcosa Inc by 10,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 813,747 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).