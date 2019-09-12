Plancorp Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Boosted by $367,668 as Valuation Declined; Majedie Asset Management LTD Trimmed Oceaneering Intl (OII) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 946,213 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.33M, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 881,750 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering Sees 2018 Ebitda $140M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300. On Wednesday, August 7 CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.

Analysts await Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 71.43% or $0.10 from last year's $-0.14 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Oceaneering International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

