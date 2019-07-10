Plancorp Stake in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Raised by $1.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Redmile Group Has Cut Icu Med (ICUI) Position as Share Value Declined

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $246.65. About 11,733 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $59.27. About 50,696 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” on January 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Commerce Bank Names Paul Steiner Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BancorpSouth (BXS) Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regional banks lower after downgrade by Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.81 million activity. $1.20M worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) was sold by KEMPER DAVID W on Friday, February 1. $427,376 worth of stock was sold by BARTH KEVIN G on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 10,649 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer has invested 0.15% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia accumulated 6,090 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt invested in 8,642 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Comerica Bankshares owns 63,007 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). First Republic Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 12,174 shares. Stephens Ar holds 62,868 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Company has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc reported 10,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 500 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc accumulated 0% or 81,748 shares. Monetary Mgmt stated it has 1,215 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Natixis invested in 25,710 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup reported 70,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 39,700 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $25.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 244,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Allakos Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $363,285 activity.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.35 million for 33.15 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.