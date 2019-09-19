Plancorp Raised Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $402,038; Share Price Rose; Quantitative Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $381,186

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 8,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 9,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 20.26 million shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first-quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shake-up Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network Adds Nutrien: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Cut 22 Jobs in Currency Trading Amid Malaise; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Discovered Document Altering and Reported It to OCC; 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 2,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 24,353 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $151.11. About 2.06M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 17,674 shares to 12,726 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors International Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,990 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s What to Expect From Autodesk’s (ADSK) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bull trims Autodesk estimates on tough comps – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for September 3rd – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 46,983 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 71,151 shares. Private Trust Na owns 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,311 shares. Balyasny Asset Management reported 13,838 shares stake. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 601,418 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Incorporated invested in 132,422 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Pitcairn invested in 20,255 shares. Zebra Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 2,493 shares. M&T Bancorporation, a New York-based fund reported 30,006 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). L And S Inc owns 5,412 shares. Rbf Cap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Laura Oberst talks about new role with Wells Fargo and what she wants in the next CEO – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wells Fargo and Plaid Sign Data Exchange Agreement – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “By the numbers: The Triangle’s biggest banks of 2019 – Triangle Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.