Plancorp Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Rose, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lifted Holding by $1.11 Million

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 97.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,354 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Com Na invested in 3.13% or 127,635 shares. Bainco Intll accumulated 199,855 shares or 3.83% of the stock. 5,000 were accumulated by Paw Cap. Cornerstone Investment Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 46,300 shares. First Washington Corporation owns 86,068 shares. Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 5.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Washington-based Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Manhattan owns 5.93 million shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Com holds 1.62% or 30,109 shares. Smithfield Tru Com accumulated 0.9% or 70,367 shares. Huber Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 325,273 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. Kdi Cap Prtn Lc holds 4.11% or 99,026 shares. North Star Investment Management holds 128,669 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability owns 1.31 million shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Tiger Management owns 203,040 shares for 6.58% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 177,457 shares were sold by Contreras Jaime, worth $12.42M.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 30,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $150,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,634 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).