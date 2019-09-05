Plancorp Raised Holding in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by $1.21 Million; Spirit Of America Management Stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) Trimmed as Shares Declined

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 39,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 254,245 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.68. About 307,013 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc owns 11.24M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 38,859 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 1.02M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Johnson Fincl Gp invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 202,361 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Invest Llc holds 19,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 157,646 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com holds 0% or 19,645 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 67,746 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 0.12% or 5,514 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Moreover, Plancorp Limited Liability Corp has 0.86% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 39,322 shares. 17,577 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Stock Dividend and Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” on October 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Down 3.2% on Q1 Earnings Lag – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MOFG or CBSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $46.11M for 23.63 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,925 are owned by Sit Invest Assoc. Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.37% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 3,928 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 60,278 shares. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 27,121 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 422,815 shares. Victory Management Inc holds 572 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Green Street Invsts Ltd holds 2.4% or 40,500 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Ltd has invested 0.03% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 18 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 8,480 shares. Comerica Bank has 0.02% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Panagora Asset Management has 1,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 68,714 shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 26,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO).