Plancorp Raised Holding in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) as Market Value Declined; As Pico Hldgs (PICO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ancora Advisors Decreased Position by $423,873

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pico Hldgs Inc (PICO) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 47,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,984 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 178,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pico Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 28,805 shares traded. PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) has risen 0.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PICO News: 12/03/2018 – PICO: NO EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST PROVIDED ADEQUATE VALUE; 15/05/2018 – Van Den Berg Management Inc. Exits Position in Pico Holdings; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: PICO HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPLORE ADDED INITIATIVES; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings: Lead Indepenedent Director Daniel Silvers Won’t Seek Re-Election to Board; 16/04/2018 – Pico Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PICO Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Board Appoints Nicole Weymouth, Dorothy Timian-Palmer; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO EXPLORE ADDITIONAL INITIATIVES DESIGNED TO INCREASE CURRENT CASH FLOWS; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS – BOARD DIRECTED JMP SECURITIES LLC TO CONCLUDE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS & DETERMINED CO SHOULD CONTINUE TO EXECUTE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 177,396 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Is a Strong Buy After Its Recent Plunge – Investorplace.com” on March 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MCBC or CBSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 17, 2019 : MS, TSM, BBT, PPG, MTB, KEY, FAST, CBSH, SBNY, MTG, HOMB, WNS – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Down 3.2% on Q1 Earnings Lag – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FIBK vs. CBSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.81 million activity. KEMPER DAVID W sold $1.20 million worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 1,156 shares valued at $70,545 was sold by Callahan Daniel D..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,219 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Stifel Corp reported 20,319 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 12,174 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 4,759 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 18,618 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 15,744 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 500 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 358,581 shares. Aviva Public Limited invested in 37,965 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,676 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Raymond James Associates has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Creative Planning holds 0.03% or 134,813 shares.

More notable recent PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday 12/10 Insider Buying Report: PICO, CRC – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2014, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Pico Far East Holdings Limited (HKG:752)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Central Square: New Role At PICO Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2015 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: March 14, 2019.