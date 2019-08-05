Plancorp Position in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Lifted by $1.21 Million; Cott Que (COT) Market Valuation Declined While Banbury Partners Has Decreased Holding

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 528,730 shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 213,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 513,680 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. Hinson Charles R. also bought $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Tuesday, February 26. $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. COT’s profit will be $8.19M for 53.25 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Bargain Hunters: 2 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STMicroelectronics’ Content Growth Opportunity Outweighs Short-Term Cyclical Pressures – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Corporation: Cott Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

