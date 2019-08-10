Plancorp Position in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose; As Bce (BCE) Stock Value Rose, Franklin Resources Has Trimmed Position

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 540,201 shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 325,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 7.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.93 million, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 409,828 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 24,633 shares to 168,063 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 178,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN).