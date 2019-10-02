Plancorp Maintains Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shareholder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Upped Its Holding by $2.07 Million as Share Price Declined

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 8,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 9,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 3.46 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Urged to Pause Growth of College Partnerships; 13/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wells Fargo & Co. Rtgs Unaffected By Penalties; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo staves off shareholder revolt at annual meeting; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 73,840 shares as the company's stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 744,246 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97 million, up from 670,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 126,596 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 20,482 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.04% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset accumulated 672,855 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Nordea has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 283,550 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 249,061 shares stake. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Daiwa Grp Inc invested in 6.42M shares. First Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Guggenheim Lc accumulated 175,008 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0.03% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Pictet Asset Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 23,600 shares.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 35,035 shares to 247,503 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,424 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communications owns 13,611 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.83% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). C Worldwide Grp Holding A S stated it has 5.68M shares. Iowa National Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 106,052 shares. Ntv Asset Management stated it has 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kenmare Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 26,600 shares. Eastern Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 6,620 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). New Jersey-based Edgestream Prtnrs LP has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) invested in 0.05% or 16,920 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 26,726 shares. Ci Invests Inc has invested 2.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bp Public Limited Com owns 414,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6.17M shares or 2.06% of the stock. Marco Ltd Liability holds 34,080 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.