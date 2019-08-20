Plancorp Maintains Position in Microsoft (MSFT); As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Cut Holding by $2.32 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 258,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 31,133 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 289,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 64.13M shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 27/03/2018 – ENERGA TO BACK GE-ALSTOM BID FOR OSTROLEKA POWER PROJECT; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2016 EPS Reduced by 13c, In Line With Estimate in 10-K; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Still Targets 2018 Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows $6B-$7B; 22/03/2018 – Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 7.66 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 4,247 shares to 69,526 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 43,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2 Things General Electric Needs To Get Right – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric May Have Lost Its Moat – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE: Red Flags And How To Avoid Them – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: Aircraft Financing Unit Sale Could Be Credit Positive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stick With Microsoft for a Strong Income Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AMD CEO Su ‘Very Pleased’ With Q2 Report, Says ‘People Are Still Getting To Know AMD’ – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft hires former Siri boss – The Information – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

