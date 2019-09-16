Plancorp Lowered Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $567,959; Marlowe Partners LP Has Lifted Cyrusone (CONE) Holding

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82 million, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 665,691 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 3,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,786 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $830,000, down from 8,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Inv Management has invested 0.83% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,291 were reported by Baldwin Invest Mngmt Limited Co. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 236,140 shares stake. Moreover, Kopp Lc has 0.62% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,143 shares. Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,830 shares. Caprock Gru has 0.22% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,371 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 341,637 shares. Burney accumulated 68,668 shares. Ferguson Wellman Incorporated holds 22,271 shares. Hm Payson And stated it has 84,656 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 132,828 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co stated it has 17,572 shares. 9,913 are held by Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Fisher Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Communications Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 12,318 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.