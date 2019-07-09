Plancorp Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $370,440; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Country Club Trust Company Has Decreased Stake by $3.91 Million as Valuation Rose

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 73,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, down from 398,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 9.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 12.01M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Lc has 22,201 shares. 82,800 were accumulated by Argyle Capital Mgmt. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,517 shares. The Texas-based Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 2.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Madison Inv Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 539,389 shares. Dillon And Associates Inc holds 8,683 shares. Greystone Managed Investments stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 1.13% or 140,109 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.67% or 126,423 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 3,600 were reported by Orrstown Fincl Svcs. 25,384 are held by American Asset Mgmt. Spinnaker holds 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 156,408 shares. 291,355 were accumulated by Churchill Corp. Guyasuta Invest Advsr invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 11,687 shares to 46,201 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 4,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,059 shares to 26,821 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.72 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oppenheimer And Company reported 544,537 shares stake. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Company invested 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seizert Capital Ltd reported 2.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 1.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24.98 million shares. Markston Ltd Company holds 311,653 shares or 6.94% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 1.34% stake. Umb National Bank N A Mo stated it has 2.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Staley Advisers holds 42,074 shares. 28,675 are held by Lakeview Prtn Ltd Liability. Modera Wealth Ltd has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 12.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 45,211 shares stake. 191,227 are held by Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,232 shares.