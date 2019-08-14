Plancorp Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $327,717; Market Value Rose; Augustine Asset Management Position in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) Raised by $524,421

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 19,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 66,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 47,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 76,500 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.2. About 11.22M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Limited Liability Company reported 8,515 shares stake. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palladium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.4% or 399,767 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 2.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ghp Inv Advisors accumulated 81,031 shares. Pennsylvania-based Inr Advisory Services Lc has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Milestone Grp Inc holds 0.2% or 12,471 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 117,800 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 437,638 shares. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls has 11,946 shares for 4.8% of their portfolio. Veritas Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 10.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbia Asset has 4.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.12% or 10,795 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Company holds 23.05 million shares. Alley Ltd invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv (Aptv) by 9,712 shares to 55,287 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (NYSE:CHT) by 10,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,915 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) (NYSE:ECL).

