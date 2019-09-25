Plancorp Lifted Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $367,668 as Market Valuation Declined; Woodstock Lowered Its Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Holding as Share Value Rose

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70 million, down from 45,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $272.13. About 385,067 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 13,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 26,262 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 13,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 6.88M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Dollar Flat; Fed Officials Appearances, Brexit In Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 2.67 million shares. Westwood Group Incorporated reported 1.37 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Pension Service accumulated 1.07M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability reported 1.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 44,628 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 45,720 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Inc owns 3,399 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 38,608 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 2.27M shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp holds 1.27% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 772,576 shares. Advisory Rech Inc holds 1.86% or 3.37 million shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited accumulated 19,619 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $252.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,188 shares to 2,991 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,601 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IDXX Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX: A Different Kind Of Animal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.