Plancorp Lifted Its Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)

Plancorp Llc increased Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) stake by 112.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Plancorp Llc acquired 20,827 shares as Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Plancorp Llc holds 39,322 shares with $2.28M value, up from 18,495 last quarter. Commerce Bancshares Inc now has $6.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 135,190 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Among 3 analysts covering Computacenter PLC (LON:CCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Computacenter PLC has GBX 1450 highest and GBX 1025 lowest target. GBX 1320’s average target is -7.30% below currents GBX 1424 stock price. Computacenter PLC had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, April 29. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal Weight”. See Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1025.00 New Target: GBX 1260.00 Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1080.00 New Target: GBX 1450.00 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1080.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 940.00 New Target: GBX 1025.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1427.00 New Target: GBX 1300.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1080.00 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1080.00 Maintain

The stock increased 1.79% or GBX 25 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1424. About 238,440 shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CCC News: 05/03/2018 Calgon Carbon Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon: No Unresolved National Security Concerns With Deal; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon: CFIUS Review of Kuraray Deal Complete; 09/03/2018 – News On Calgon Carbon Corp. (CCC) Now Under 3405.TO; 09/03/2018 – OPENING DELAY: CCC (NYSE)-NEWS DISSEMINATION; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon Volume Surges More Than 16 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – CCC:CFIUS SAID NO UNRESOLVED NTNL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH MERGER; 06/03/2018 – Kuraray Deal for Calgon Carbon Gets CFIUS Approval; 09/03/2018 – Kuraray Completes Acquisition of Calgon Carbon

Computacenter plc, through its subsidiaries, provides IT infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium. The company has market cap of 1.63 billion GBP. The firm offers information security, and identity and access management solutions, as well as endpoint, infrastructure, and cyber security solutions; network solutions, such as local area and datacenter network, and physical infrastructure; and datacenter solutions, including enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and Big Data. It has a 19.83 P/E ratio. It also provides workplace solutions comprising client computing, virtual desktop, enterprise mobility, and print; office and online, video and voice communication, messaging, and collaboration solutions; global and next generation service desk solutions; smart supply, supply chain, lifecycle management, and e-business services; change and consulting services; and managed, and support and maintenance services.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Publishes Investor Presentation with Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Commerce (CBSH) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Commerce Bancshares speeds up stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corcentric Enters Reseller Agreement with Commerce Bank – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.