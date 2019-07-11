Plancorp Lifted Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holding; Antipodean Advisors Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $14.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 192,886 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500.

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $13.33 during the last trading session, reaching $2030.74. About 1.95M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.81 million activity. Callahan Daniel D. also sold $201,670 worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) on Tuesday, January 22. KEMPER DAVID W also sold $1.67 million worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2019: GLG, CBSH, DB, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TCF or CBSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 693,356 shares. Utah Retirement has 18,747 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass State Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 11,146 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.22M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 19,997 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 0.14% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Victory Capital Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 150,195 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 3.90M shares. Thomas Story And Son Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 20,094 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 19,641 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd has 19,348 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 131,537 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 96.15 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.