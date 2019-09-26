Plancorp Holds Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Amalgamated Bank Cut Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $357,480

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 36,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, down from 39,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 1.41 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 8,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 9,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 19.68 million shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS ALL APPROVED; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday; 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt reported 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 42,033 are held by Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com. Schroder Grp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1.33 million shares. Bokf Na holds 8,962 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 1.36M are held by Millennium Limited Liability Corp. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Kings Point Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 74,004 shares. Verity Asset reported 18,558 shares stake. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,559 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.86% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Renaissance Technologies Limited Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Veritable Lp has 5,041 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli Investment Advisers Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,500 shares.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) by 4,322 shares to 35,130 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Financial Service Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.29M for 13.98 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $252.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,023 shares to 11,695 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,991 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).