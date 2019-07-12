Plancorp Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Boosted by $327,717; As Oracle Com (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Stralem & Co Has Cut Holding by $1.04 Million

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 19,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,030 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 152,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 10.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14,145 shares to 98,260 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,625 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.