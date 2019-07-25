Plancorp Holding in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed by $370,440 as Stock Price Rose; Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position by $700,400

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $207.7. About 9.05 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 33,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.22. About 1.33M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.40M shares. West Coast Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Intact Inv Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). River Road Asset Limited Company invested in 0.38% or 89,400 shares. 30,871 are held by Connable Office. Cim Limited Liability Company owns 54,664 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Com reported 9,876 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Muhlenkamp stated it has 5.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.09% stake. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 324,701 shares. Ithaka Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.27M were reported by Burgundy Asset Mgmt. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Company holds 4.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 109,498 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 3.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wedgewood Partners invested 8.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.49 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 20,827 shares to 39,322 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 30,000 shares to 345,671 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 624 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc invested in 95,783 shares. Dorsey Whitney Com Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,292 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Com has 0.5% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Nomura invested in 0.05% or 117,873 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 10,070 shares. Iberiabank invested in 42,739 shares. Livingston Group Inc Incorporated Asset Communications (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 6,443 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,319 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 269,045 shares. New England Rech Mngmt owns 3,450 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 147,378 shares stake. Davis R M has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Optimum Investment Advsr has 750 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.64% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 573,157 shares.