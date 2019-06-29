Plancorp Has Increased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; Alpine Partners Vi Boosted Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holding by $406,252

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.16M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advsrs accumulated 53,891 shares. Alleghany Corporation De, a New York-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc reported 132 shares. Covington Inv Advisors Inc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,558 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa stated it has 202,654 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Founders Fin Securities Limited Company reported 2,336 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Private Asset Management holds 2.43% or 115,681 shares. Cullinan owns 269,289 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Marshall Sullivan Wa holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,071 shares. Rmb Mgmt Lc has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sands Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,704 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 457,403 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Excalibur Management Corporation has invested 4.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 902,343 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 730,916 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.36% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Boston Prtnrs reported 186,321 shares stake. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp owns 57,400 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc owns 1.10M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 631 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 305,298 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Fmr Ltd Co owns 899,682 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Laurion Cap Lp owns 35,174 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited accumulated 57,524 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Saba Management LP has 0.21% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 348,770 shares. Highland Ltd Partnership reported 0.29% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 757,510 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc by 441,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,315 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.