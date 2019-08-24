Plancorp Has Decreased Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake by $497,325; As Tecogen New (TGEN) Stock Value Declined, Bard Associates Has Boosted by $486,225 Its Holding

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 665,921 shares traded or 16.83% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 6,806 shares traded or 36.09% up from the average. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and lnverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Greenhouse; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tecogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGEN); 27/03/2018 – Boston-area Ice Rink Orders Second Chiller; 08/05/2018 – Tecogen Secures Revolving Line of Credit for up to $10 Million; 10/04/2018 – Tecogen to Present Paper at SAE World Congress; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q EPS 0c; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOLLOWS MUTUAL AGREEMENT OF PARTIES TO TERMINATE JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN COMPANY AND TEDOM; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q EPS 1c

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 20,827 shares to 39,322 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 167,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

