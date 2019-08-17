Plancorp Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Adams Asset Advisors Has Boosted Its Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Holding

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.54M market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 181,060 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLMT); 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS A DROP IN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INCOME; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY SALES $883.8 MLN VS $909.8 MLN; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – EXTENDED ITS CORPORATE REVOLVER FOR A NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM; 02/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $83.6M; 09/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS BUYS BIOSYNTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET – CO, UNIT CALLED FOR REDEMPTION OF ALL $400 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021

More notable recent Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. vs. Delek US Holdings, Inc. – Motley Fool” on June 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Calumet Specialty Product Partners Stock Getting Very Oversold – NASDAQ” published on October 02, 2014, Nasdaq.com published: “Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing MLP Industry: An Investment Opportunity – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. vs. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,341 shares to 62,811 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,420 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb Williams reported 0.04% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 16,699 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0% or 21,899 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 26,550 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,624 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 0% or 145,257 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 43,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 306,205 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 11,334 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fin Corporation has 14,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 142,201 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Knott David M holds 2.21% or 1.55 million shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Lincoln National Corporation reported 11,559 shares stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Why Apple’s Potential Purchase Of Intel’s Modem Businesses Could Be Positive For Sequans – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Covered Calls 101: Generate Income on the Stocks You Own – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Watch Drives Wearables Surge in North America in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foothills Asset holds 2.15% or 14,601 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh invested in 3.02% or 1.42 million shares. Sq Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 672,007 shares or 9.68% of the stock. Shelton Mngmt has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,640 shares. Cidel Asset reported 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 229,536 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 3.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3.18 million shares. Schulhoff holds 5,823 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc invested in 0.8% or 65,169 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1,865 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 2.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 164,822 shares. Archon Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 94,500 shares or 3.78% of the stock. Woodstock owns 62,646 shares.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,784 shares to 102,873 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 20,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).