Plancorp Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position by $370,440; Shares Rose; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Arbor Investment Advisors Lifted Holding

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 53.53% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 92.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md owns 28,629 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 4,258 shares. Moreover, Alps has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cortland Assocs Mo holds 9,682 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associates Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,792 shares. 82,288 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Inc. Howard Cap Management stated it has 154,981 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 206,554 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 6.96M shares. Weik Management has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 19,223 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 143,993 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,843 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4,063 shares.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,784 shares to 102,873 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Bank has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iberiabank invested 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 67,600 are owned by Villere St Denis J And. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund holds 3.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 152,538 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.58M shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Lc holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 379,811 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 2.54% or 33.59M shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gruss And holds 8.7% or 70,500 shares. 327,100 are owned by Origin Asset Mgmt Llp. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc reported 209,650 shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 238,340 shares. Ruffer Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,001 shares. Swedbank reported 10.23M shares stake.

