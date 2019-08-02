Plancorp Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position as Shares Rose; As Visa Com Cl A Stk (V) Share Value Rose, Holder Jackson Square Partners Trimmed by $13.41 Million Its Holding

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (V) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 85,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 3.78M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $590.19 million, down from 3.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $176.44. About 4.89M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $203.86. About 28.21M shares traded or 5.12% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.85 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP has invested 0.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Canandaigua Retail Bank And Trust Company has 24,146 shares. The New York-based Michael And Susan Dell Foundation has invested 6.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Norris Perne French Llp Mi stated it has 3.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Covington Mgmt owns 112,937 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 29,864 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has 92,479 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc accumulated 4,085 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton accumulated 24,961 shares. Haverford Fincl Service owns 5,365 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Kames Cap Public Limited Company owns 621,941 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. 1.55M were accumulated by Ci. Doliver LP has 0.8% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,714 shares. Zweig holds 2.54% or 145,992 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent Inc reported 1.26M shares.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redfin Corp Com by 417,458 shares to 6.49M shares, valued at $131.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 (NASDAQ:WIX) by 715,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dsv Dkk1.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 44,111 shares to 55,812 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 96,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).