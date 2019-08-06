Plancorp Has Boosted Its Stake in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by $1.21 Million; Iberiabank (IBKC) Stock Declined While Jacobs Asset Management Has Upped Stake

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 388,057 shares traded or 23.60% up from the average. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 482,593 shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 284,211 shares to 612,500 shares, valued at $29.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 80,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,500 shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 1,172 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 7,000 shares. 124,777 are owned by Channing Cap Ltd. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.19% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Shell Asset Com has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited has 0.02% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Invest Of Virginia Lc owns 2.36% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 139,085 shares. Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,195 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 74,445 shares stake. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 101,223 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 54,688 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,500 shares. Alpha Windward Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.20 million activity. $75,250 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) was bought by Maples Ricky E on Monday, March 11. Shares for $77,546 were sold by MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR. KOERNER JOHN E III bought $972,530 worth of stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $70,545 activity.