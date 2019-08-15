Plancorp Decreased Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Position by $497,325; Etrade Capital Management Boosted Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holding by $915,706

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 162.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 41,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 67,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 25,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 525,933 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 173,479 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Successful Crisis Investing (With Dividends!) – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada (FNV) to acquire from Range Resources (RRC) overriding royalty interest on acreage in Marcellus Shale for $300 million; Initiates ATM equity program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 20,827 shares to 39,322 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Ltd has invested 0.15% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0.09% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Greenwich Investment Mgmt has 203,561 shares. Barry Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 4.17% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 440,000 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And stated it has 53,658 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 150,832 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Lord Abbett And Lc accumulated 1.26 million shares. Ameriprise invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 11,101 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,431 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated holds 1,100 shares.