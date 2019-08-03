Plancorp Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $370,440 as Share Value Rose; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose, Salem Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $4.43 Million

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 14.30 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Salem Cap Management accumulated 2,150 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Liability reported 8,060 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.21% or 7,929 shares. Notis owns 34,346 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3.75M shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, North Star Invest has 2.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eastern State Bank reported 159,820 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 3.29% or 714,263 shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 40,650 shares. Cutler Capital Ltd Llc owns 6,150 shares. Wendell David Associates reported 103,011 shares stake.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,784 shares to 102,873 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Partners Lc invested in 1.13% or 99,378 shares. 470,666 are owned by Utah Retirement. Provise Management Gp Limited Liability owns 105,120 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 1.33% or 18,381 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,500 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt accumulated 34,878 shares. Richard C Young & Limited holds 2.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 129,319 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 36,362 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap holds 959,106 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Horizon Limited Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 17,364 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca has 15,463 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Colonial Advisors accumulated 117,047 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Stadion Money Lc invested in 0.04% or 9,822 shares. 2,781 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Ltd. Diversified holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 18,667 shares.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 22,135 shares to 29,710 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 34,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).