Plancorp Decreased Holding in Ameren (AEE) by $380,775; Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Value Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 5,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 8,606 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $646,000, down from 13,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 354,810 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $114.88. About 457,189 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.43 million for 13.62 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ameren Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering due 2024 – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ameren Missouri to bring customers solar energy at night – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ameren Corporation’s (NYSE:AEE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 164,500 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 694 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Lc stated it has 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 674,591 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Hudock Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested in 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Baillie Gifford And Co invested in 0.03% or 356,428 shares. Mirae Asset Global has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.03% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 2,675 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 15,875 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 5,881 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation has invested 0.08% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Motco holds 0.01% or 1,498 shares.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Wix.com Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wix Is Still A Great Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix +1% on Q1 revenue beat, raised outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wix to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 35,761 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 174,988 shares. One Trading LP holds 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 4,944 shares. Coatue Management Limited Liability Company has 177,904 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 350 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Daiwa Secs Gp Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 16,656 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Principal Grp owns 2.53M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited reported 20,690 shares stake.