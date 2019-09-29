Plancorp Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Position By $471,946; Carbo Ceramics (CRR)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Carbo Ceramics Inc (CRR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.78, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 32 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 64 sold and reduced their stakes in Carbo Ceramics Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 13.21 million shares, down from 18.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Carbo Ceramics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 28 Increased: 18 New Position: 14.

Plancorp Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 19.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Plancorp Llc sold 16,274 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Plancorp Llc holds 68,503 shares with $1.99M value, down from 84,777 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $273.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With Their Values; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides services and products to the gas and oil and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $65.81 million. The firm provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It currently has negative earnings. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. for 351,451 shares. Lesa Sroufe & Co owns 148,581 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 243,949 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 0.01% in the stock. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,500 shares.

Analysts await CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.46 EPS, up 25.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by CARBO Ceramics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.30% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10's average target is 9.37% above currents $29.35 stock price.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.