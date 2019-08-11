Plancorp Cut Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) as Market Value Rose; Texas Permanent School Fund Holds Holding in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 4,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 60,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 349,627 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 575,548 shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gold Mining Bull: Top News For July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 Reasons I Just Bought Franco-Nevada Corporation Stock – The Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada: New Royalties Have Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Gold Stocks Are Breaking Out to 6-Year Highs on Big Volume – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Range Resources sells $634M in Appalachia assets to cut debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 96,179 shares to 104,387 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 44,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 11,581 shares to 341,687 shares, valued at $27.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,634 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 29,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 404,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eii Management has invested 0.77% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 0.08% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 1.25 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.44% or 813,492 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has 0.04% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). State Street Corp owns 5.55 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bank has 8,786 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 582 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 127,871 shares. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 0.1% or 102,334 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,224 shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.01% or 82 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Camden Property Trust Named as One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Solid REITs Outyielding the 10-Year Treasury Plus Strong Implied Upside Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston Exponential raises $25M fund of funds to draw tech companies, venture capitalists – Houston Business Journal” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Camden Property Trust’s (NYSE:CPT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.