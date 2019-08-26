Plancorp Cut Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding by $497,325 as Valuation Rose; Arrow Electronics (ARW) Holder Oarsman Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 15,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 493,900 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 671,666 shares traded or 17.43% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 20,827 shares to 39,322 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gold Looks Set To Challenge Critical Technical Levels On The Upside – FNV Could Continue To Outperform On The Upside – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Franco Nevada reports higher Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada: At A Crossroads – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Gold Stocks Are Breaking Out to 6-Year Highs on Big Volume – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Lp reported 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Carlson Capital LP has 0.36% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc reported 32,033 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Moreover, M&T National Bank & Trust Corp has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 9,340 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 167,470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 60,975 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 22,172 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fort Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 668 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.03% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.07% or 45,156 shares in its portfolio. 56,333 were reported by Comerica Bancorporation. 2,540 are owned by Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd.