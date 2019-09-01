Plancorp Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Veritable LP Has Cut Position in Citigroup (C) as Shares Rose

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 18,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 67,816 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, down from 86,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 24/04/2018 – FIVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED BY CITI HOLDERS; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 22,703 shares to 113,585 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 31.11M shares stake. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co holds 31.52M shares. Vantage Prtnrs Lc stated it has 4,866 shares. Aperio Gru Lc reported 1.45M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 595 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth reported 27,481 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Donald Smith And holds 986,636 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Phocas Fincl accumulated 6,497 shares. Haverford Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Creative Planning invested in 0.05% or 210,132 shares. 10 owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,608 shares. Moors Cabot holds 116,404 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.38 million shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Stieven Cap Limited Partnership owns 3.98% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 350,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny has invested 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Advantage holds 800 shares. 8,100 are held by Legg Mason Asset (Japan). Massachusetts-based De Burlo Incorporated has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bouchey Finance Gp Ltd reported 0.21% stake. Country Club Tru Na invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 3.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 23,921 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Orleans Cap Corporation La has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wesbanco Bancorp Inc holds 1.93% or 327,776 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & Inc has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 147,900 shares stake. Fire Grp Inc Inc owns 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,000 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 3.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Financial Bank Usa has 50,727 shares.