Plancorp Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $327,717; Mawer Investment Management LTD Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 92,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 929,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.07M, up from 836,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

