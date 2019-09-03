Plancorp Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $327,717; Valuation Rose; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Boosted by $34.87 Million Its Stake

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 50.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 430,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.06 million, up from 846,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 1.84 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Trial Met Secondary Endpoint of Overall Response Rate in Early Cohort of Participants; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 06/04/2018 – IGNORE: MERCK KGAA EVOBRUTINIB STUDY RESULTS REPORTED MAR. 7; 03/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NOW EXPECTS THAT AN ADDITIONAL INTERIM ANALYSIS WILL BE CONDUCTED PRIOR TO ASCO; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.45. About 6.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 86,711 shares. Birinyi Associates invested in 0.12% or 3,350 shares. Private Asset Mngmt accumulated 209,034 shares. M&T Bank has 1.17% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fiera Cap Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 66,939 shares. Goelzer Investment Management has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Oak Limited Oh stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Adage Prtn Group Inc Ltd reported 0.88% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 115,157 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Lc accumulated 0.07% or 16,364 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.46% or 13,441 shares. Patten Incorporated holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 25,341 shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.27% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 31,146 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 6,650 shares. Terril Brothers stated it has 5.98% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 139,700 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $50.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,562 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has invested 3.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 744,695 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc holds 1.29% or 14,865 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,943 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 6,239 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. The Luxembourg-based Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pacific Global Invest Mgmt owns 160,691 shares. Winslow Asset invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts Serv Ma has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 10.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 920,773 shares. Dana Inv Advsr Inc owns 419,343 shares. King Wealth invested in 3.01% or 81,576 shares. Provise Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability has 123,503 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Saratoga Rech & Invest Mngmt holds 4.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 576,337 shares. Martin Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).