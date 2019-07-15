Plancorp Boosted Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stake by $1.21 Million as Stock Value Declined; Realpage (RP) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $2.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 36,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, up from 203,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 41,503 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.64. About 72,612 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.06% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 11,735 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 1.77% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 317,883 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 167,862 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 31,398 are owned by Cambridge Rech Advsrs Incorporated. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 109,591 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerce Bancorporation accumulated 7.24M shares or 4.98% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 11,439 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 4,001 shares. State Street Corp owns 5.56M shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 137,319 shares. First Bancorp stated it has 5,267 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 159,588 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.81 million activity. Callahan Daniel D. sold $246,575 worth of stock. On Monday, January 28 the insider BARTH KEVIN G sold $427,376.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). The Kansas-based Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Svcs Automobile Association invested in 28,523 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 7,320 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 4,622 are owned by Dorsey Whitney Trust Company Ltd Liability Corp. Oak Associate Oh has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 9,867 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 41,222 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 25,042 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 10,711 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 7,977 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments owns 135 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Mgmt has invested 0.97% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Diker Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.83% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 76,500 shares. 450 are held by Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Company.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN) by 165,435 shares to 366,643 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 7,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,646 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.