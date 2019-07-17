Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) to pay $0.36 on Aug 14, 2019; Shorts at Optinose (OPTN) Raised By 4.25%

Optinose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) had an increase of 4.25% in short interest. OPTN’s SI was 7.11M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.25% from 6.82M shares previously. With 118,600 avg volume, 60 days are for Optinose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s short sellers to cover OPTN’s short positions. The SI to Optinose Inc’s float is 38.48%. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 259,111 shares traded or 35.22% up from the average. OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) has declined 61.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.99% the S&P500. Some Historical OPTN News: 23/04/2018 – Optinose CEO Peter Miller and President/COO Ramy Mahmoud Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Finalists in the Greater Phila; 14/05/2018 – OptiNose 1Q Loss $30.6M; 13/03/2018 – OPTINOSE – BELIEVES CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS AND DEBT SERVICE OBLIGATIONS THROUGH END OF 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ OptiNose Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPTN); 13/03/2018 OptiNose 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 14/05/2018 – OptiNose 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 23/04/2018 – Optinose CEO Peter Miller and President/COO Ramy Mahmoud Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Finalists in the Greater Philadelphia Area; 15/03/2018 – Optinose Named Emerging Company of the Year by Life Sciences Pennsylvania

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) is expected to pay $0.36 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:PAGP) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. Plains GP Holdings LP’s current price of $25.11 translates into 1.43% yield. Plains GP Holdings LP’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $25.11 lastly. It is down 0.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGP News: 05/04/2018 – Plains GP Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 13/03/2018 PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 19/04/2018 – DJ Plains GP Holdings LP Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAGP); 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS GP 1Q REV. $8.40B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Capital Management Exits Position in Plains GP

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company has market cap of $290.50 million. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

