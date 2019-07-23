Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) to pay $0.36 on Aug 14, 2019; Nuance Communications Has 0.83 Sentiment

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) is expected to pay $0.36 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:PAGP) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. Plains GP Holdings LP’s current price of $25.16 translates into 1.43% yield. Plains GP Holdings LP’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 773,348 shares traded. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has risen 0.12% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGP News: 13/03/2018 PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Plains GP Class A 20.2% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS GP 1Q REV. $8.40B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 05/04/2018 – Plains GP Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Capital Management Exits Position in Plains GP; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team

Nuance Communications (NUAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.41, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 118 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 142 reduced and sold stock positions in Nuance Communications. The active investment managers in our database reported: 267.98 million shares, up from 241.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuance Communications in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 100 Increased: 85 New Position: 33.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. for 5.71 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 1.29 million shares or 5.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park West Asset Management Llc has 2.6% invested in the company for 3.50 million shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Management Inc has invested 2.41% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 568,050 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $715,634 activity.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13 million for 21.53 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.75 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. It has a 99.76 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of natural gas and crude oil liquids on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.