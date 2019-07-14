Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) to pay $0.36 on Aug 14, 2019; Ngam Advisors LP Trimmed By $1.48 Million Its Genesee & Wyoming A (GWR) Stake

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) is expected to pay $0.36 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:PAGP) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. Plains GP Holdings LP’s current price of $25.07 translates into 1.44% yield. Plains GP Holdings LP’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 863,192 shares traded. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has risen 0.12% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGP News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Plains GP Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 19/04/2018 – DJ Plains GP Holdings LP Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAGP); 15/05/2018 – Highfields Capital Management Exits Position in Plains GP; 17/05/2018 – Plains GP Class A 20.2% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS GP 1Q REV. $8.40B

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Genesee & Wyoming Inc A (GWR) stake by 25.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 17,064 shares as Genesee & Wyoming Inc A (GWR)’s stock rose 4.98%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 50,514 shares with $4.40 million value, down from 67,578 last quarter. Genesee & Wyoming Inc A now has $6.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 698,616 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. is Fair to Shareholders â€“ GWR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ PCMI and GWR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GWR, ORIT, and CZR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.24% stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 5,383 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,946 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Granahan Investment Ma has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Guyasuta Investment Advsr owns 11,339 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 6,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 16,742 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus owns 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 4,100 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company has 6,114 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont reported 4,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,256 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fin Natl Bank owns 10 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 106,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 3,305 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks owns 3,990 shares.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GWR’s profit will be $60.69 million for 25.61 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.18% EPS growth.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 48,797 shares to 514,405 valued at $71.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) stake by 102,006 shares and now owns 479,393 shares. Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was raised too.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.00 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. It has a 10.03 P/E ratio. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of natural gas and crude oil liquids on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.