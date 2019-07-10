Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) to pay $0.36 on Aug 14, 2019; DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHAR (DBSDF) Shorts Up By 17.67%

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:DBSDF) had an increase of 17.67% in short interest. DBSDF’s SI was 614,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.67% from 522,400 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 473 days are for DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:DBSDF)’s short sellers to cover DBSDF’s short positions. It closed at $19.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) is expected to pay $0.36 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:PAGP) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. Plains GP Holdings LP’s current price of $24.92 translates into 1.44% yield. Plains GP Holdings LP’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 2.00M shares traded or 32.38% up from the average. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has risen 0.12% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGP News: 17/05/2018 – Plains GP Class A 20.2% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 13/03/2018 PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS GP 1Q REV. $8.40B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 20/04/2018 – Plains GP Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Capital Management Exits Position in Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. It has a 9.97 P/E ratio. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of natural gas and crude oil liquids on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Another recent and important DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “DBS Group Holdings Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides various commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $49.33 billion. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury, and Others divisions. It has a 12.58 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.