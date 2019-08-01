Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) Reaches $23.58 After 7.00% Down Move; Bottomline Technologies Has 1.03 Sentiment

The stock of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 643,633 shares traded. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has risen 0.25% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGP News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS GP 1Q REV. $8.40B; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 13/03/2018 PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 20/04/2018 – Plains GP Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Capital Management Exits Position in Plains GP; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce DistributionsThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $3.76 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $21.93 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PAGP worth $263.27M less.

Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 100 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 97 sold and decreased their holdings in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 38.15 million shares, up from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bottomline Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 66 Increased: 72 New Position: 28.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EPAY) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DuPont’s (DD) Earnings Top, Sales Trail Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financials drive European stocks bounce after Fed hit – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 45,784 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Bottomline Technologies , Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. It has a 100.91 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include Paymode-X, a cloud payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

More notable recent Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. PAGP’s profit will be $47.85 million for 19.65 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Plains GP Holdings, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.39% negative EPS growth.