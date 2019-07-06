Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.12 N/A 2.09 11.82 QEP Resources Inc. 7 0.97 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% QEP Resources Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -16.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, QEP Resources Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Plains GP Holdings L.P. and QEP Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 QEP Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, QEP Resources Inc.’s average target price is $9.42, while its potential upside is 29.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Plains GP Holdings L.P. and QEP Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.5% and 0% respectively. 0.1% are Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are QEP Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains GP Holdings L.P. 2.78% -0.08% 4.56% 12.2% 0.12% 23.08% QEP Resources Inc. 3.77% -4.34% -4.58% -15.09% -40.14% 36.94%

For the past year Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than QEP Resources Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Plains GP Holdings L.P. beats QEP Resources Inc.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.