Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.11 N/A 2.78 8.68 Noble Midstream Partners LP 32 2.33 N/A 4.00 7.75

Table 1 highlights Plains GP Holdings L.P. and Noble Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Noble Midstream Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Plains GP Holdings L.P. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Plains GP Holdings L.P. is currently more expensive than Noble Midstream Partners LP, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 24.7% 1.6% Noble Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 28.5% 7.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Plains GP Holdings L.P. and Noble Midstream Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Noble Midstream Partners LP 0 4 1 2.20

The upside potential is 28.38% for Plains GP Holdings L.P. with average price target of $28. On the other hand, Noble Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 42.92% and its average price target is $34.8. The data provided earlier shows that Noble Midstream Partners LP appears more favorable than Plains GP Holdings L.P., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Plains GP Holdings L.P. and Noble Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 93.9% and 96.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s shares. Competitively, Noble Midstream Partners LP has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains GP Holdings L.P. -2.78% -3.28% 2.24% 4.41% 0.25% 20.2% Noble Midstream Partners LP -1.84% -8.23% -9.47% -6.37% -40.98% 7.45%

For the past year Plains GP Holdings L.P. was more bullish than Noble Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners LP beats Plains GP Holdings L.P. on 8 of the 12 factors.