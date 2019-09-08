Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|24
|0.11
|N/A
|2.78
|8.68
|Noble Midstream Partners LP
|32
|2.33
|N/A
|4.00
|7.75
Table 1 highlights Plains GP Holdings L.P. and Noble Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Noble Midstream Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Plains GP Holdings L.P. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Plains GP Holdings L.P. is currently more expensive than Noble Midstream Partners LP, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|24.7%
|1.6%
|Noble Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|28.5%
|7.8%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Plains GP Holdings L.P. and Noble Midstream Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Noble Midstream Partners LP
|0
|4
|1
|2.20
The upside potential is 28.38% for Plains GP Holdings L.P. with average price target of $28. On the other hand, Noble Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 42.92% and its average price target is $34.8. The data provided earlier shows that Noble Midstream Partners LP appears more favorable than Plains GP Holdings L.P., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Plains GP Holdings L.P. and Noble Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 93.9% and 96.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s shares. Competitively, Noble Midstream Partners LP has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|-2.78%
|-3.28%
|2.24%
|4.41%
|0.25%
|20.2%
|Noble Midstream Partners LP
|-1.84%
|-8.23%
|-9.47%
|-6.37%
|-40.98%
|7.45%
For the past year Plains GP Holdings L.P. was more bullish than Noble Midstream Partners LP.
Summary
Noble Midstream Partners LP beats Plains GP Holdings L.P. on 8 of the 12 factors.
