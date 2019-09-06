Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Plains GP Holdings L.P. has 93.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Plains GP Holdings L.P. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Plains GP Holdings L.P. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|24.70%
|1.60%
|Industry Average
|27.02%
|28.36%
|9.27%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Plains GP Holdings L.P. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|N/A
|24
|8.68
|Industry Average
|553.35M
|2.05B
|17.96
Plains GP Holdings L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Plains GP Holdings L.P. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|2.11
|2.50
|2.30
$28 is the consensus target price of Plains GP Holdings L.P., with a potential upside of 27.97%. As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 18.16%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ belief.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Plains GP Holdings L.P. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Plains GP Holdings L.P.
|-2.78%
|-3.28%
|2.24%
|4.41%
|0.25%
|20.2%
|Industry Average
|2.27%
|5.05%
|5.45%
|13.99%
|11.52%
|19.39%
For the past year Plains GP Holdings L.P. has stronger performance than Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s peers.
Liquidity
Plains GP Holdings L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plains GP Holdings L.P.
Volatility and Risk
Plains GP Holdings L.P. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s competitors are 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.
Dividends
Plains GP Holdings L.P. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Plains GP Holdings L.P.
