Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Plains GP Holdings L.P. has 93.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Plains GP Holdings L.P. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Plains GP Holdings L.P. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 24.70% 1.60% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Plains GP Holdings L.P. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP Holdings L.P. N/A 24 8.68 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Plains GP Holdings L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Plains GP Holdings L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.11 2.50 2.30

$28 is the consensus target price of Plains GP Holdings L.P., with a potential upside of 27.97%. As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 18.16%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Plains GP Holdings L.P. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plains GP Holdings L.P. -2.78% -3.28% 2.24% 4.41% 0.25% 20.2% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Plains GP Holdings L.P. has stronger performance than Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s peers.

Liquidity

Plains GP Holdings L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Volatility and Risk

Plains GP Holdings L.P. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s competitors are 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Plains GP Holdings L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Plains GP Holdings L.P.